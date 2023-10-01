PARENTS CRY OVER ZAF RECRUITMENT
“My son did everything including the medicals and he passed . They told him that they will call him for trainings. Today we hear that people with connections have already gone and reported for training in Livingstone” wrote a parent.
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
With the high youth unemployment prevailing, and the ray of hope that such recruitment bring, it’s important for the Zambia Airforce( ZAF) or any Wing such Zambia Army or ZNS recruiting, to publish the names of succesful applicants to avoid complaints and claims of tribalism, favouritism and corruption in the recruitment exercise.
You cannot say we will call the succesful applicant by phone! Transparency requires that the named picked are published.
Besides, President Hakainde Hichilema pledged transparency in the recruitment process.
The Zambia Air Force Academy (ZAFA) is expected to host the No.47 Officers’ Cadet Military Training.
Recently the training school held the official opening of the Pre-Course mentorship workshop on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 to prepare for commencement of the training due in October.
It is imperative that transparency is upheld from recruitment to pass-out parades.
There was little transparency in the recruitment for training held recently. Some people whose names were not published in the media found themselves enlisted for training. For instance, the department of immigration advertised for the recruitment of officers last year to date no lists of successful applicants have been published. This year the department of immigration shamelessly and corruptly conducted the training at Zambia Police Lilayi College. The recruitment for training was done secretly and privately just to cater for the persons with connections and through corruption. I challenge the department of immigration to denial this allegations by publishing the names of successful candidates.
The New Dawn government should talk by action and npt just making rhetoric. In the recruitment processes nothing tangible has changed apart from making pronouncements of numbers to be recruited. The government is required to uphold transparency, fairness and equity in recruitments. The government should investigate the recruitment process done recently.
When people demand accountability the New Dawn government should stop referring to the passed mistakes and weaknesses committed by the PF when it was in government. It is their responsibility to do the right things and now.
The New Dawn government was voted into power not to compare their performance with the PF but to make improvements in running the affairs of the country. It is also important to note that it is not in all the areas the PF government failed. There were also areas where they performed very well.
The New Dawn government should work to fix things and to listen and accommodate to divergent views than always blaming the PF.
Immigration infact did pass out last week daddy can you imagine!!!!!