PARENTS CRY OVER ZAF RECRUITMENT

“My son did everything including the medicals and he passed . They told him that they will call him for trainings. Today we hear that people with connections have already gone and reported for training in Livingstone” wrote a parent.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

With the high youth unemployment prevailing, and the ray of hope that such recruitment bring, it’s important for the Zambia Airforce( ZAF) or any Wing such Zambia Army or ZNS recruiting, to publish the names of succesful applicants to avoid complaints and claims of tribalism, favouritism and corruption in the recruitment exercise.

You cannot say we will call the succesful applicant by phone! Transparency requires that the named picked are published.

Besides, President Hakainde Hichilema pledged transparency in the recruitment process.

The Zambia Air Force Academy (ZAFA) is expected to host the No.47 Officers’ Cadet Military Training.

Recently the training school held the official opening of the Pre-Course mentorship workshop on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 to prepare for commencement of the training due in October.

It is imperative that transparency is upheld from recruitment to pass-out parades.