Parents of Trump sho0ter Crooks hire criminal lawyer as FBI investigates their role in son’s assassination attempt

The parents of Trump sho0ter, Thomas Crooks have reportedly hired a team of attorneys as the FBI continues to investigate their roles in their son’s assassination attempt on the former president,

This comes as a source shared with Mail Online that the FBI, ‘still very much has questions’ regarding how much the killer’s parents knew while revealing that his father Matthew Crooks, 53, is a gun enthusiast who has sold firearms to relatives in the past.

Speaking to DailyMail, the family member who asked not to be named said, ‘The FBI still very much has questions about how much they knew and how he [Thomas] slipped through the net.’

The idea that someone may have assisted Thomas Crooks was given new credence on Thursday by Florida US Rep. Mike Waltz.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, he questioned whether the 20-year-old acted alone.

The parents’ choice of law firm suggests that they are bracing for possible criminal charges as well as potential civil action from the families of their son’s other victims.

Quinn Logue, the Pittsburgh-based law firm that Matthew Crooks and his wife Mary, 53, have retained, describe themselves as trial attorneys who specialize in both criminal defence and civil suits including wrongful death and personal injury.

Founding attorneys John Quinn and Matthew Logue have both been recognized among the ‘Top 50 Lawyers in Pittsburgh’ and the firm consistently appears in publications such as Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.