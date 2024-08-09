Paris 2024: ‘I Borrowed Bike To Represent Nigeria’ — Nigerian Cyclist, Ese Ukpeseraye

Nigerian cyclist, Ese Ukpesaeraye, on Thursday, revealed that she had no bicycle to compete at the ongoing 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The cyclist, who made this known via her official X account, stated that due to short notice, she could not get a bicycle and was almost at the risk of not participating but for the intervention of the German track team, who helped her with a bike to compete.

“Due to the short notice of me competing at the keirin & Sprint, #teamNigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks.” the 25 year old posted on her x account.

“In (the) spirit of sportsmanship the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle.

Thank you🙌🙌🙌” she added.

Confirming the incident, a cycling group on X, @wmmcycling said “Special thanks to the German track team for providing @Ese_Ukpeseraye with a track bike after she received a late call up for the Keirin and Sprint events at #Paris2024”.

Ese who is Nigeria’s first ever Cycling participant at the Olympics, qualified for the Women’s Keirin race after excelling in three separate Olympic cycling events, including one road race and two track cycling competitions.