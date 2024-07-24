PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS DIARY: FIFA president Meets Heads of Qualified Teams for the Olympics



FAZ president Andrew Kamanga was among leaders from qualified countries for the Olympics that met FIFA boss Gianni Infantino in Paris.



Infantino congratulated the presidents of the member associations that are in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony.



The leaders from the participating teams met and later had lunch with Infantino at the Member Associations headquarters in Paris.



Zambia will be represented by the Copper Queens who are based in Nice and are among the two African representatives alongside Nigeria.



Twelve teams have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics with Zambia being in Group B alongside the United States, Australia and Germany.



The opening match for Zambia is on Thursday against USA at the Stade de Nice at 21:00 hours CAT before facing Australia three days later at the same venue.



Bruce Mwape’s side will wind up their group matches on July 31 in St Etienne.



FAZ