Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title.

This is coming after PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday April 23.

Despite helping the French giants to win the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.

The former Tottenham boss was in the running to become the next Manchester United manager, but the Red Devils decided to go for Erik ten Hag who will be taking over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

The Ajax manager taking over the reins at Old Trafford has left Pochettino in an uncertain position as he is set to become a free agent this summer as PSG are now negotiating the terms of his departure, according to Le Parisien.

The report suggests that Pochettino no longer wants to continue with the French giants, while the club also does not want the Argentine to stay as the club’s manager.

It’s claimed that PSG will need to pay a fee of £12.6m in order to sack Pochettino and his coaching staff, who have one year left on their contracts.

The French newspaper also claim Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is willing to move to Paris on a two-year deal.