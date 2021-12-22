PARLIAMENT BACKS MOTION TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION ON LIFESTYLE AUDIT

Parliament has backed a motion urging government to introduce legislation on lifestyle audit in order to enhance the fight against corruption.



Moving the private member’s motion, UPND Mwembeshi Member of Parliament Machila Jamba says the fight against corruption will not yield desired results without provision for lifestyle audits.

Mr Jamba says if introduced, the law will ensure that seemingly affluent individuals whose wealth is suspected to have been acquired using questionable means are subjected to lifestyle audits.

He however, emphasized that lifestyle audits should not be restricted to politicians and public officials alone, as ordinary citizens and family members are often used to conceal proceeds of crime and corruption.Contributing to debate on the motion Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Steven Kampyongo says lifestyle audit is catered for in the exiting pieces of legislation such as the ministerial code of conduct.He says what needs to be done is looking at the existing pieces of legislation and strengthening the identified weaknesses.

And Justice Minister Mulambo Haime says there is no need for apprehension as to the content and intention of the motion.

Mr Haimbe says the motion feeds into what is expected of Zambia in line with the UN Convention on corruption.

QFM NEWS