Breaking News

Parliament Fails to Convene Due to Lack of Quorum

Today’s parliamentary session has been delayed to start after failing to form a quorum. The absence of a significant number of members, particularly from the Executive branch and UPND parliamentarians, has stalled the legislative process.

This delay comes at a critical time, as the Executive was expected to present a supplementary budget to the house for approval. The supplementary budget is essential for addressing immediate financial needs and adjusting the current fiscal plan to accommodate emerging priorities.

The absence of key members has raised concerns about the commitment of the Executive to parliamentary processes and the potential impact on the country’s legislative agenda. The failure to convene could delay crucial budgetary adjustments and affect government operations.

The next steps remain uncertain as Parliament awaits a quorum to proceed with its scheduled activities.

SmartEagles2024