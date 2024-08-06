Parliament now a cadre branch of UPND – Changala



PARLIAMENT has become a shell of itself and the happenings therein is nothing but shameful,” Brebner Changala has charged.



Mr Changala, the civil rights and political activist says it now clear that the opposition under Speaker Nelly Mutti and her second deputy Speaker Moses Moyo is not wanted in the House because they have been frustrated in the most annoying manner to participate in debate.