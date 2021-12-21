By Chileshe Mwango

Parliament has ratified the appointment of Justice Mumba Malila as Chief Justice.

The house has also ratified the appointment of Lawyer Vincent Malambo state counsel as chairperson of the judicial complaints.

In supporting the motion to ratify the appointments of the two which was moved by Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe said Justice Malila and Mr. Malambo will enhance the fight for the rule of law.

Meanwhile Lundazi Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda appealed to Justice Malila and Mr. Malambo to ensure impartiality in dispensing justice as well as ensure they avoid inheriting foreign laws and bring them on the Zambian scene.

And Choma Central Member Of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa said the appointment of the two was done on merit.

Last month, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Supreme Court Judge Mumba Malila as Chief Justice, taking over from late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima.

The president also removed William Nyirenda as Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission and replaced him with Vincent Malambo.

