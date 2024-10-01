Parliament (Parler) is for Talking after Talking. It’s not for forced (gagged)…Silence after Silence- Miles Sampa

Parliament (Parler) is for Talking after Talking. It’s not for forced (gagged)…Silence after Silence.



MBS01.10.2024



My honest opinion is that The Speaker may mean well, but the Parliament has been hijacked by a conflicted known set of staff who, “with a cadre approach”, think it’s their duty to please the Executive (for a ka promotion or job for a relative in diplomatic service), they end up imposing illegal things on the people’s Parliament.



During the Presidential speech, we were partly gagged from the public hearing our debates. We were not live on the Parliament Facebook page. The Parliament TV was on but who even watches it now with the loadsheding challenges? The public is relying on social media live feeds for information and news.



As it may be, yesterday the same staff dictated to MPs that the 2025 Budget speech will not be subjected to the usual free voluntary debates from both the ruling and opposition MPs. Instead, only one MP from each political party will be allowed to debate. Easy to predict, the same staff will connive and impose an opposition MP that will instead Praise & Worship the Budget speech instead of giving it checks and balances.



Standing Orders are the Parliament in-house constitution for MPs. These staff are changing the Standing Orders without MPs consent and which is illegal. For instance, debates are supposed to be 15 minutes but they were shortened to 8 minutes during covid. Despite Covid being long gone, we should be reverting back to 15 minutes debate but these cadre staff now ordering MPs to only debate the Budget for 5 minutes.



It’s not for the Parliament staff to shield the President or Finance Minister’s speeches from being questioned via debate. That contravenes dictates of democracy and the essence of a Parliament.



The word Parliament derives from the French word ‘parler’ meaning to talk and discuss things. The French word for gaging or forced to keep quiet is bâillonner. Unless the Parliament staff have changed our people’s House to now be called the Bailoment of Zambia.



We shall start to Name & Shame them very soon. The known bad seed staff at the ‘Bailoment’ if they continue with their schemes of breaking commonwealth legislature house norms just so to please the Executive arm of Government.



Let’s the People Parler through MPs inside Parliament.



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President: Opposition Patriotic Front (PF)

October 1st, 2024