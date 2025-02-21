PARLIAMENT RATIFIES NEW ACC BOARD MEMBERS, DG



Parliament has ratified the appointment of the new members of the ACC Board of Commissioners and the Director General.





The ratification follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of Retired Supreme Court Justice Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson and Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board on 17th January 2025.





Additionally, the president appointed Engwase B. Mwale, Jack Kalala, and Nalucha Ziba as Commissioners to the Anti-Corruption Commission Board and Daphne Chabu as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission.