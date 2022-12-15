PARLIAMENT RATIFIES PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS OF CHIPENZI, PHIRI, ZALOUMIS AND TWO OTHERS

Parliament has ratified the presidential appointments of Gilbert Phiri to serve as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Patrick Kangwa as Secretary to the Cabinet and Tom Shamakamba to serve as Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Others are Mwangala Zaloumis, Ali Derrick Simwinga and McDonald Chipenzi to serve as Chairperson,

Vice-Chairperson and Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) respectively.

This was after Members of Parliament scrutinised and debated a report submitted by the Select Committee.

Mover of the motion, Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chibinga says the appointments were made within the confines of the law and that there was no security concern on the appointees whom he described as competent.

Opposition Members of Parliament have urged the new office bearers to exercise professionalism and should desist appeasing the appointing authority but serve the interest of the nation.