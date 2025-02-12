PARLIAMENT RESUMES, SWEARS IN THREE NEW MEMBERS



Parliament has resumed its sitting for the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth Assembly after adjourning since last year.



The resumption of the sitting saw the swearing-in of three newly elected Members of Parliament: Simon Banda of Petauke under the National Congress Party, Justin Kapema of Pambashe under UPND, and Nason Musonda of Kawambwa also UPND.



First Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano welcomed the new lawmakers, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum in their conduct.



Vice President Mutale Nalumango reminded MPs that they have been entrusted with the responsibility of representing the people with integrity and diligence.



Diamond TV