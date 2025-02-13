PARLIAMENT SWEARS IN NEWLY ELECTED MP’S FOLLOWING BY-ELECTIONS IN KAWAMBWA, PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCIES



Following the by-elections recently held in Kawambwa Constituency, Pambashe Constituency, and Petauke Constituency. The First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Malungo A. Chisangano, MP, welcomed to the floor of the House three newly elected Members of Parliament. This took place during the resumption of the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, on Tuesday, 12th February, 2025, at Parliament Buildings.



Among the newly elected Members of Parliament welcomed to the floor of the House include Hon. Simon Banda, MP of the New Congress Party, representing Petauke Central Constituency, Hon. Justin Kapema, MP of the United Party for National Development, representing Pambashe Constituency and Hon. Nason Musonda, MP of the United Party for National Development, to represent Kawambwa Constituency.