PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR ON EDUCATION NODS TEACHERS’ RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta who is also Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committe on Education Science and Technology has recommended the newly introduced digital recruitment process for the 30,000 teachers countrywide.

Speaking during a spot check on the Itezhi Tezhi district human resource committees on the ongoing teachers selection, Mr. Mutinta said the new system will help to fight corruption, nepotism and promote equity in the allocation of opportunities for the Zambians.

He encouraged for the adoption of the new recruitment model in other processes as the system helps to automatically screen applicants for any relevant affiliations and accreditation.

The Itezhi Tezhi law maker says the system grades and gives scores to the applicants based on their academic achievement, disability and no one can manipulate it.

He has since urged applicants to remain calm and trust the process and encouraged those who will be left out for not meeting the criteria to improve their grades and look forward to the next recruitment