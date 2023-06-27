Parliamentary Committee Committee To Discuss Nickson Chilangwa’s Absence Parliament

PARLY COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS CHILANGWA’S ABSENCE PARLIAMENT

The Parliamentary Committee on privileges will be meeting to address the absconding of parliament by Kawambwa Member of Parliament NICKSON CHILANGWA.

Government Chief Whip STAFFORD MULUSA says a meeting will soon be called to address the matter.

Mr. MULUSA says Parliament has rules and if a member misses for more than four days it is dealt with by the Committee on privileges.

The Solwezi Central lawmaker was speaking at a Media Briefing in Lusaka.

And Mr. MULUSA said all well meaning citizens must support government for the debt restructuring which the previous government failed to do even after paying a consultant.

He said it is now time for parliamentarians to focus on national development and put politics aside.

And speaking at the same presser Katuba Member of Parliament MWABASHIKE NKULUKUSA said there is a possibility of some elements of the debt that can be cancelled as negotiations go on.

Meanwhile Mafinga PF Member of Parliament ROBERT CHABINGA said the move by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to increase CDF has led to huge development across constituencies.

And Mwinilunga Member of Parliament NEWTON SAMAKAI said lacks funds affected the implementation of the National Decentralization Policy which has been in place for over 20 years .

And Katombora Member of Parliament CLEMENT ANDELEKI said the UPND Administration has made progress in advancing human rights and dignity by abolishing the death penalty and the defamation of the President.