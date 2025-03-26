Parliamentary Committee Rejected Cyber Bills but Government has Proceeded to Enact them into Law – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Parliamentary Committee Rejected Cyber Bills but Government has Proceeded to Enact them into Law – Emmanuel Mwamba

“The Committee on Media, Information and Communications Technologies acknowledges the significance of the Cyber Security Bill, N.A.B. No. 29 of 2024 in addressing the ever evolving digital landscape and recognises the inadequacy of the current legal framework in ensuring comprehensive cyber security.”

“It is necessary, however, to allow sufficient time for an in-depth review of the Bill’s implications and enable broader stakeholder consultation, ensuring a well-informed and robust legislative process.”

” We have the honour to be, Madam Speaker, the Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies, mandated to consider the Cyber Security Bill, N.A.B. No. 29 of 2024.”

MEMBERSHIP OF THE COMMITTEE

Eng. Raphael S Mabenga, MP (Chairperson): Ms Melesiana Phiri, MP; Mr Sydney Mushanga, MP; Mr Andrew Lubusha, MP: Mr Romeo Kangombe, MP; Mr Andrew Tayengwa, MP: Mr Walusa Mulaliki, MP: Eng. Chanda AB Katotobwe, MP; Mr Elias Daka, MP; and Mr Stanley Kakubo, MP

Sraconian and Opppressive Laws

Government has introduced the the Cyber Security Bill, No. 29 of 2024 to, among others, establish the Zambia Cyber Security Agency and provide for its functions, and to repeal and replace the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, in order to succeed in holding a strangleho on the the cyberspace.