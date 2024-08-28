PART OF THE MONEY MEANT FOR BUYING EMBASSY OFFICE BUILDING IN TURKEY WAS DEPOSITED IN MALANJI’S ACCOUNTS

A witness has testified that 4.7 million dollars was in October 2020 dispatched by Zambia’s Presidential plane from TURKEY where former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI was on board as a lead figure.

Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- Director -Anti-money Laundering and Investigations Director KWALEYELA MUKELABAI has testified that the figure was out of seven million dollars released for the purchase of a ZAMBIA’s Chancery building in TURKEY.

Mr. MUKELABAI has testified that the money was withdrawn from a bank in TURKEY by a TURKISH national.

Meanwhile, Mr. MUKELABAI has testified that in July 2020, 215,000 dollars part of the funds for the purchase of ZAMBIA’s Chancery in TURKEY was deposited in GIBSON Air Charter, a company owned by Mr. MALANJI.

He was testifying before LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA.

This is in a matter where Mr. MALANJI is charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

It is alleged that Mr. MALANJI between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 possessed two helicopters namely BELL 206 and BELL 230 deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. MALANJI is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury FREDSON YAMBA.