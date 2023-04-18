PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL: NAPSA LAW DRAWS LONG QUEUES

Long queues have characterised NAPSA offices in KITWE, with people lining up as early as 07:00 hours.

This is after President Hakainde Hichilema signed a law allowing beneficiaries to make a partial pension withdrawal from the National Pension Scheme Authority -NAPSA.

A check by a ZNBC News crew found many people at NAPSA offices in KITWE processing their papers for submission in readiness for partial payment of their NAPSA benefits.

Those talked to have praised President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his New Dawn administration for signing into law the partial withdrawal of NAPSA benefits.

And the NAPSA Director General MUYANGWA MUYANGWA yesterday told ZNBC News that payment of the partial benefits will be paid to a beneficiary’s Bank or Mobile Money account.

Beneficiaries need to have made more than 60-months contributions to the Authority or be above 45 years old.

