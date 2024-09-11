PARTIES FREE TO LEAVE UKA -Sakwiba Sikota

PARTIES FREE TO LEAVE UKA – SAKI



UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says political parties which do not like what is happening in the alliance are free to leave.



Mr Sikota, who is United Liberal Party (ULP) president, also says while he has the name of who should lead UKA as president, disclosing such now will be prejudice.



There have been unconfirmed reports recently that UKA, a grouping of some opposition political parties, is on the brink of disintegration.



“Being a member of UKA is voluntary,” he said during an appearance on Prime Television programme Oxygen of Democracy on Monday night.



“It’s not that once you come to UKA, we handcuff you to a chair and you can never leave. Anybody [or] any of the parties in UKA who feel that maybe they don’t like what is happening in UKA, they can leave. No problem.”