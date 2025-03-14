PASSENGERS EVACUATE ON WING AFTER AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE ENGINE CATCHES FIRE



PASSENGERS aboard an American Airlines flight had to evacuate onto the aircraft’s wing Thursday evening after an engine caught fire upon landing at Denver International Airport.





The Boeing 737-800, en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth, was diverted to Denver, where it landed at gate C38 around 5 p.m. local time. Video captured from inside the terminal shows passengers escaping onto the wing as thick smoke billowed from the aircraft.





All 172 passengers and six crew members safely evacuated without injury, according to American Airlines. The fire was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.





Authorities are investigating the cause of the engine fire.