PASSENGERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER HILUX FLIPS IN MAZABUKA

Mazabuka Traffic recorded a Serious Injury Road Traffic accident which occurred today August 6, 2023 around 11:30 hours near Chivuna turn off in Mazabuka District, along the Great North Road.

Involved was a Toyota Hilux registration number FHH 12, driven from South to North by Francis Hakayobe, 29, of Chalala area in Lusaka.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia News that the accident happened when the driver, due to excessive speed, lost control of his Motor Vehicle and in the process careered off to the right side of the road and eventually overturned.

Hamoonga says due to the impact, the driver sustained suspected fractured right hand and general body pains.

He says a boy, aged seven, of Chalala sustained deep cuts on the head, face and general body pains, while an 11 year old girl sustained bruised forehead, chin, cut on the left leg and general body pains.

Hamoonga says a 10 year old boy of Chalala sustained suspected fractured left leg, bruised elbow while a little boy aged one year four months, sustained bruised left cheek, cuts on the right hand and general body pains.

He says all the casualties are currently admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital, while a Female Juvenile aged 16 of Chalala area Lusaka who sustained painful waist, cuts on the left fingers and general body pains and another aged 15 of Chalala who sustained general body pains were treated as outpatients.

Hamoonga says the Motor Vehicle was extensively damaged.

