PASSENGERS TO REPORT MAFINGA MP ROBERT CHABINGA TO SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS OVER ALLEGED IN-FLIGHT BULLYING

Some passengers aboard South African Airways flight SA62 from Johannesburg to Lusaka have vowed to report Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga to the airline for a possible ban following an incident of alleged bullying and threats during the flight.

The incident occurred minutes after the plane landed at 12:30 when Chabinga’s bodyguard, moving from economy to business class, reportedly pushed an elderly man aside.

Witnessing the act, concerned passengers advised the bodyguard to excuse himself instead of bumping into the elderly man.

This comment seemingly irritated Chabinga, who interjected, allegedly saying, “Let my bodyguard do his job. Do you know me? Do you know the people I talk to? I can mess you up for the rest of your life.”

According to witnesses, the situation escalated when a flight attendant intervened, urging the MP to stop using abusive language.

However, Chabinga allegedly ignored the request, claiming his connections in high places shielded him from any repercussions.

Despite repeated pleas from the air hostess to cease his threats, Chabinga is said to have continued his tirade, intimidating the passenger until they disembarked.

Some aggrieved passengers were advised by the crew to formally report the incident to South African Airways.

The passengers have since confirmed initiating the process, calling for the airline to investigate and take action, which may include a travel ban for Chabinga.

flight SA62 Johansberg to Lusaka 12:28

FlySAA

CustomerServiceRecovery@FlySaa.com