Passports office has collapsed – Silavwe

By Rhoda Nthara

GOLDEN Party of Zambia president Silavwe Jackson has called for immediate restructuring of the passports office arguing that it has totally collapsed.



“We urgently request the government to restructure the passports office with immediate effect, it has totally collapsed. Thus it must be disbanded and reconstituted forthwith. The current structure of the passports office is exactly what President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn administration stand against in the governance of the country. It is inept, inefficient, corrupt and disorderly. It is detrimental to the progress of the now Zambian,” wrote Silavwe.

“A simple passport for a person who has no connections within the building is now taking more than two months. Passports are being issued to a just few and this has gone on for months. People are failing to meet their travel plans everyday with no signs of improvement and the queues are getting longer by the day. It is shocking that government is aware of the rot happening at the passports office and opted to remain silent. We strongly call on President Hichilema and the minister responsible to swiftly move in and restore normalcy at the passports office.”