Past0r 0rders congregants to [email protected] in church



A S0UTH AFR!CAN pastor is making headlines after he asked his church members to [email protected] in church. According to reports,the gull!ble church members were told the act of self-pl£asure would, pur!fy the church, earn them et£rnal life and free them from d!seases.



The charismatic pastor said that the flu!ds they would release would make the church fl00r as sacred as h£aven. The pastor who is overheard in a vide0 f00tage telling the congregants that G0d had sent his ang£ls to oversee the ung0dly act.

Church members can be heard in the background m0aning in pl£asure.

Religi0us l£aders have complained and asked authorities to take action against the pastor for m!sleading Chr!stians in the town.

His church members, however, came to his defense saying that their pastor does what he is instructed by G0d.



S0uth Afr!can self-proclaimed pr0phet been making outrageous claims over their relationship with G0d. Another cl£ric, Pr0phet once claimed that he had been to h£aven and taken selfies with J£sus. He caused outrage among Chr!stians when he said that J£sus had a stunning b£auty.



The pastor has been selling the s£lfies he took with ‘J£sus’ and ang£ls while on his tour to H£aven.