Pastor Accused Of Raping Congregants Promising Them Healing

A pastor is being accused of raping and assaulting his congregants while promising that they will be healed through the act.

The 51-year-old pastor from Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, is scheduled to reappear in court tomorrow following his arrest last week on charges of assault. Authorities allege that he abused his position for over two years, preying on vulnerable members of his congregation.

Pastor arrested for raping congregants under false promises of spiritual healing

According to Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a spokesperson for the police, the alleged offences occurred within the pastor’s church premises between November 2022 and January 2025. Victims reportedly sought his assistance for healing, only to be manipulated into staying overnight at the church.

It was there, under the guise of spiritual intervention, that the pastor coerced them into non-consensual acts, falsely claiming that it was essential for their recovery.

Community Unites Against the Offender

According to Zimoja, the case came to light when two survivors courageously informed community members, prompting a broader discussion. Following a local meeting, additional victims stepped forward, sharing their traumatic experiences.

The pastor had been doing it for years, and his many victims were girls and women, even minors. Many netizens have taken an interest in the case and are rallying behind the victims and asking for the maximum sentence.

The police confirmed that the survivors, aged 15, 22, and 23, have been provided with psychological support and counselling services. Communities are doing their best to help the affected victims.

The accused appeared before the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was ordered to remain in custody until his next hearing. Authorities are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward as investigations continue.