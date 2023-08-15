Pastor Adeboye ‘I am alive’ comment spark social media buzz

General Overseer of one popular church for Nigeria di Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Di announcement wey di General Overseer of one popular church for Nigeria di Pastor Enoch Adeboye tok say im still dey alive and im neva die, dey generate reaction.

Adeboye na di general overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Im make di announcement for one of im sermons during dia national convention for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos say pesin wey dey close to am call am to ask weda im still dey alive?

Di man of God wey pipo sabi as ‘Daddy G.O’ begin trend for social media over di weekend sake of comments im make wen im dey preach.

Im tell im church members say make dem pray make God kill am for night if na true say im dey go consult devil to collect power.

“I wan hear your voice, I wan dey sure weda you still dey alive,” di pastor quote im follower.

Inside di big church auditorium pastor Enoch Adeboye announce say “I dey alive, God no kill me overnight, becos by di grace of God di one wey sabi evritin know say I dey rely on him alone”

Di church memebes respond wit cheers and high jumps.

Pastor Adeboye is alive, evidence dey!