Pastor arrested for repeatedly r3ping church members’ 14-year-old daughter

A 34-year-old South African pastor has been arrested for alleged r3pe of his church members’ 14-year-old daughter.

Bishop Meshack Molefi Phofedi, of the New Babillon Apostolic church in Evaton West, appeared at the Sebokeng Regional Court on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

He is facing a charge of r3pe for allegedly r3ping the minor multiple times.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 16 August 2024 the child, her parents and the pastor were returning from a spiritual ritual in Clearence, Free State.

When they stopped at a filling station to allow the victim to use the restroom, it is alleged that the pastor followed her to the restroom and allegedly r3ped her, while her parents waited in the car unaware of the incident.

Following this, it is alleged that the Pastor asked the victim’s mother to bring the girl to church for prayer sessions.

On several occasions between August 2024 and January 2025, it is alleged that the pastor would r3pe the girl during the sessions while her mother waited outside.

The abuse came to light after the victim developed infections and confided in her sister, who informed their parents.

The mother confronted the Pastor and reported the matter to the police.

The pastor was arrested on 02 March 2025 and made his first court appearance the following day.

The case was postponed to 13 March 2025 for a formal bail application, which the state intends to oppose.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of gender-based violence and ensuring accountability for such crimes.