PASTOR ASKS LADY TO SLEEP WITH HIM DAYS BEFORE WEDDING

By Scoop Reporter

In a bizarre turn of events, a Pentecostal papa in Sinazongwe’s Ngoma area has caused a stir between family members be after he prophesied that the marriage of one of his congregants will not be fruitful unless he is allowed to “anoint” the bride for two days before wedding.

The Scoop understands that the bride to be has already agreed to sleep with the papa but her husband to be is reportedly at the verge of cancelling the wedding saying if his fiancée could agree to such a stupid proposal, then it could be that she has been sleeping with him.

The papa, only identified as Kizito, is not new to controversy as he is reported to have asked one congregant to give him his new bicycle saying it is under a curse and that if he continues using it, he would be involved in an accident in which he would die.