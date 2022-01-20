A pastor in Ghana has brought the world to a stand still after he instructed the church members to strip in order for the Holy Spirit to penetrate through them easily.
In the photos that are circulating on the social media, the pastor could be seen stepping on some members lying on the ground.
social media users have amassed varied opinions with a section of citizens blasting the pastor for misleading his members.
Others also blasted the church members for foolishly adhering to such as an absurd instruction adding that Christians should sometimes use their common sense.
My opinion is two fold. First, the stories may be created by those hired to bring the church down. Here, the church should pray for salvation of those maligning it. Second, the wave of economic hardships in the world especially Africa, has led people to desparation. The desperation applies to members as well as the clergy. Both sides want quick solutions. Then, religion is reduced to business and mere economic survival. The solution lies with mother bodies regulating the church establishment. In Zambia, government came up with regulating pastors and demanded qualifications of such pastors. But govt is not suppose to regulate, the mandate should be left to mother bodies. We have a problem and it must be tackled. I submit.
In a normal society, this is not worshiping, but sexual assault and grievous bodily harm. The so called pastor should be on sex offenders register for life and be given a custodial sentence of 99 years. People are jailed for less but these bawbags are let off. Disgusting!