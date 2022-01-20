A pastor in Ghana has brought the world to a stand still after he instructed the church members to strip in order for the Holy Spirit to penetrate through them easily.

In the photos that are circulating on the social media, the pastor could be seen stepping on some members lying on the ground.

social media users have amassed varied opinions with a section of citizens blasting the pastor for misleading his members.

Others also blasted the church members for foolishly adhering to such as an absurd instruction adding that Christians should sometimes use their common sense.

