Pastor bitten by Black Mamba during prayer in KZN



A 27-year-old pastor was bitten by a Black Mamba while praying near a river in Hazelmere, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning.





At approximately 06h41, a concerned citizen contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre, requesting urgent medical assistance.



RUSA paramedics were dispatched and found the pastor behind the Hazelmere Dam wall.





The man reported that he had been in prayer when a large black snake bit him on the left foot.



He was convinced it was a Black Mamba. He exhibited symptoms of neurotoxic poisoning, including severe swelling at the bite site.





After walking a short distance from the river, he sought help from security officers, who then alerted RUSA.





Paramedics treated him for his symptoms before rushing him to a medical facility for further care.



