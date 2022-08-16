A Kansas City pastor is going viral after he blasted his members for not honoring him by spending on him.

The pastor’s sermon for the day was on the topic of taking care of God’s shepherd.

While speaking from the pulpit, the pastor is heard telling members that they do not consider him worth their “McDonald’s and Red Lobster money”.

He said: “See that’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me.

“I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I’m not worth your… Y’all can’t afford it no how.

“I ain’t worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m no worth your Gucci?”

He added that he asked for a Movado watch last year August and “I still ain’t got it”.

He went on to reger to his members as “My cheap sons and daughters.”

Watch him speak in the video below.