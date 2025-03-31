Pastor Chris Oyakhilome calls Zimbabwe protest ‘satanic’ as protesters demand Mnangagwa’s resignation





Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a prominent Nigerian televangelist, has recently weighed in on the planned protests in Zimbabwe, set for today, March 31, 2025. Describing the demonstrations as “satanic protests,” Oyakhilome urged Zimbabweans to turn to prayer and fasting instead of taking to the streets.





His remarks come as Zimbabweans mobilize in frustration, calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign due to widespread economic hardships, corruption, and political repression.



The protests, led by controversial war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, reflect growing discontent over skyrocketing inflation, low wages, poor healthcare, and essential shortages like water and electricity.





The calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation are fueled by claims of corruption and government mismanagement, alongside accusations of cronyism and tribalism. The government’s response to the protests has been to deploy heightened security measures, preparing for a tense standoff as Zimbabweans demand change.