PASTOR CLAIMS TO HAVE WON WRESTLING BELT AFTER DEFEATING SATAN IN CLOSED DOOR MATCH
Nigerian controversial Pastor Odumeje Indaboski Bahose said he won a belt in International Spiritual Wrestling Championship after defeating Satan in a closed door match.
Pastor Odumeje went for the said wrestling match in Hell Fire alone and emerged victoriously.
The said match had no referee or spectators, just Satan and Pastor Odumeje.
Congratulations Prophet Indaboski Bahose
Congratulations pastor, well done.
Can you also wrestle corrupt PF officials?
Especially Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya and Mundubile. Mundubile should explain the Kasenseli Gold theft by pf officials.