PASTOR CLAIMS TO HAVE WON WRESTLING BELT AFTER DEFEATING SATAN IN CLOSED DOOR MATCH

Nigerian controversial Pastor Odumeje Indaboski Bahose said he won a belt in International Spiritual Wrestling Championship after defeating Satan in a closed door match.

Pastor Odumeje went for the said wrestling match in Hell Fire alone and emerged victoriously.

The said match had no referee or spectators, just Satan and Pastor Odumeje.

Congratulations Prophet Indaboski Bahose