Pastor Dan Pule Visits Sean Tembo As Dr. Fred M’membe Condemns Unjust Treatment Of A Fellow Opposition Leader

Opposition Christian Democratic Party president Dr. Danny Pule yesterday led other opposition leaders to visit PeP leader Sean T. Tembo at Chilenje Level One Hospital.

Tembo is entering Day 6 of police custody without a charge.

Opposition leaders in Zambia and other citizens have condemned the detention of Tembo.

Citizens Democratic Party president Robert Mwanza and Wright Musoma of the Zambia Republican Party also visited Tembo.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party president has questioned the type of justice system prevailing in Zambia.

Dr. M’membe writes

WHAT INJUSTICE IS THIS?

Today marks five days since Mr Sean Tembo was placed in a holding cell at Woodlands Police station, and he is yet to be charged. Earlier today, he was taken to Chilenje Level 1 Hospital as he was clearly unwell, and back to the holding cell. Why are they taking long to charge Mr. Tembo?

The arrest and detention of Mr Sean Tembo is clearly an abuse of the laws of defamation of the President to stifle legitimate criticism.

We demand justice for Mr Sean E. Tembo.

FreeSeanTembo

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party