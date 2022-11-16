PASTOR DEFILES 14YR OLD, ARRESTED

POLICE in Eastern Province have charged and arrested Pastor Emmanuel Liyato of Life and Resurrection Church for defilement.

According to police, the incident occurred on 12th November, 2022 at around 20:00 hours at the pastors house in Kalongwezi township in Chipata.

“Brief details of the matter are that on the 12th November,2022, the victim aged 14 was sent by the mother to buy some groceries at a nearby shop that is where she met with the pastor Emmanuel Liyato aged 36 who took her to his house and had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

The suspect is detained in Police Custody and will appear in Court soon