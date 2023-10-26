Pastor dies after collapsing during exorcism

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating circumstances under which a Kampala-based Pentecostal pastor lost his life as he attempted to set fire to articles that were allegedly housing suspected evil spirits.

Pastor Daniel Naheirwe died Tuesday at the home of one Jessica Kyohairwe in Lwabyata Sub County, Nakasongola District where he had gone to reportedly drive out the suspected evil spirits.

“A case of sudden death was registered. The scene of crime team visited and documented the scene. Detectives searched and Itel mobile phone was recovered from him. Relevant statements from relevant witnesses were recorded and the body was conveyed to Nakasongola HCIV for post-mortem examination as police are tracing his relatives,” Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Sam Twiineamazima said.

Medical professionals often attribute sudden deaths to several causes, including heart diseases or accidents.

Pastor Naheirwe is popular among his followers for burning articles suspected to be used for witchcraft, having done it for many years.

Ms Kyohairwe told police that the cleric travelled from Kampala City to Nakasongola District purposely to destroy the witchcraft articles and also pray for her.

“He prayed and performed his miracles then removed the alleged spirits (Mayembe). Later, he got a fire and burnt the herbs and articles where the alleged evil spirits were housed. Unfortunately, in the course of the burning, he collapsed and died on spot,” Ms Naheirwe told police.