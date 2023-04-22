Pastor divorces wife as herbalist dies on her during sex

Pastor divorces wife as herbalist dies on her during

In Ekiti State, Pastor Joshua Ajagunigbala’s marriage to Rita has been dissolved due to claims that she had an affair with a herbalist.

He requested both custody of their children and the dissolution of their marriage on the basis of adultery during the hearing. He disclosed that they had been cohabitating for more than 22 years without the exchange of dowries.

He had brought adultery claims against her to court three times prior. Due to her husband’s neglect, Mrs. Ajagunigbala said she had a sexual relationship with a deceased herbalist.

They were free to go their own ways after the court determined that the marriage was invalid because no dowry was given.

He said, “Having gone through all the oral evidence presented before this Court, it was discovered that there was no legal customary marriage between parties herein and there is no marriage available between parties to dissolve”.

“The Court hereby order that the parties are now free to go on their own without disturbing the peace of each other.”

Pastor Ajagunigbala, the petitioner, was directed by the Court to assume complete responsibility for the well-being and schooling of the two youngest children resulting from the union, as they are still minors.

“On the issue of the custody of the children, the Court can only order on the last two children of the marriage because they are yet to reach the age of majority. The first two children are free to decide under whose care they can live between the two parties because they are no longer minors.”

“However, the Court order that the last two children of the association (Olarewaju and Victoria Ajagunigbala) are to be with the petitioner and the petitioner is to be responsible for their welfare and education,” the court ordered.