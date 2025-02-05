PASTOR DUNCAN SIMUCHIMBA CONVICTED OVER A BOGUS CHARGE, LAMENTS REV CHILEKWA



By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga



Tuesday 4th Feb, 2025



We have received with sadness the conviction of the man of God Pastor Duncan Simuchimba of Kitwe over a bogus charge of “unlawful assembly” and sent to prison under a merciless regime.





His family and church awaits advice from the legal counsel on the way forward. Pastor Daucan has been convicted and sentenced to nine(9) months with hard labour by a Kitwe Magistrate today.



The outcome on this matter was somehow expected as some who think have the power are always seeking for ways to silence those with dissenting views. We stand with Pastor Duncan and are fully persuaded that the LORD shall not abandon His own.





Whatever happens, the likes of Pastor Duncan Simuchimba will come out of all this “political persecutions” more resolved and stronger to speak for the voiceless in society. Pastor Daucan’s spirit will not be broken.





Pastor Duncan had spoken against the demolition of market stalls in Chisokone market some months ago and someone in the corridors of power, unhappy, influenced the arrest and accused the Pastor of inciting marketeers.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.