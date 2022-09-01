Pastor impregnates 20 church members, says he was led by the Holy Spirit

The Enugu police station officials have detained a 53-year-old preacher for having 20 of his church members conceive.

The pastor, Timothy Ngwu, is the General Overseer of the Holy Trinity Vineyard Ministry in Enugu.

The pastor who asserted that he was directed to do so by the Holy Spirit.

The police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu revealed that the pastor has been charged for sex abuse.

“The pastor claims to be obeying spiritual orders to do the will of God, which is to impregnate any one chosen and revealed by the holy spirit, irrespective of whether the woman is married or not,” said Amaraizu.

“When the woman delivers, the child is supposed to remain in the ministry with the mother for life,” he added.

It was gathered that the pastor was reported at the police by his own wife who got tired of his behaviour after he also impregnated her young niece.

In his defense, the pastor said he never had sex with any of the married women unless their husbands agreed with the request of the Holy Spirit.

Approximately, he said he has five wives with 13 children along with other concubines he got after the Holy Spirit commanded him to do so.