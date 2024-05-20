PASTOR IN POLICE CELLS AS WIFE REPORTS HIM FOR DEFILEMENT

A MAI BUSA of Lusaka’s Linda Compound has taken a rare and courageous step of filing a defilement report against her own husband, a charismatic pentecostal prophet.

Patrick Zulu, owner of Apostolic Prince Ministeries operating under the stage name Apostle Prince Zulu is said to have tossed aside his anointing oil, pointy shoes and colourful swag to offload his sexual desires on his 15-year old mentally ill niece, living under his roof.

The girl opened up to her aunt on Friday evening and revealed a long history of sexaul abuse dating back to as far as 2021.

The victim revealed that she had kept the abuse to herself the whole time because Zulu had threatened to beat and evict her from his house if she dared tell anyone.

Armed with the victim’s revelation, Zulu’s wife reported the matter to the police resulting in the arrest of the 37-year old religious dramatist.

In confirming the matter, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police were awaiting a medical report to to charge Zulu officially.

Hamoonga said Zulu was currently in police detention.

“Patrick Zulu has been having carnal knowledge of the niece who happens to be an imbecile since 2021. The reporter came to know about it around 18 hours on the 17th of May 2024 after the victim opened up,” Hamoonga told Kalemba.

Meanwhile Zulu’s followers are up in arms against police demanding his release saying he was a mere mortal capable of slipping and falling into sin.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba