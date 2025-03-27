Pastor Mboro claims legal battle has cost him church members, reputation, and R60 million

Mboro claims legal battle has cost him church members, reputation, and R60 million



Pastor, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, appeared in court on March 25, 2025, facing charges of kidnapping, trespassing, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Speaking outside the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Ekurhuleni, Mboro lamented the severe personal and financial toll of the case, claiming it has cost him over R60 million in lost church members, legal fees, and damage to his reputation.





The charges stem from a dramatic August 2024 incident at Matsediso Primary School, where Mboro, his bodyguard, and son forcibly removed two children Mboro’s grandchildren from the school, citing a custody dispute. The event led to widespread outrage and the burning of his church. Mboro was initially denied bail but later released, and the case is ongoing.





Mboro claims the charges are a misunderstanding stemming from a bitter custody battle after his daughter-in-law’s death in April 2024. He maintains his innocence, asserting he was trying to protect his family. However, the controversy has sparked both strong support and fierce criticism, with some followers distancing themselves from him.





Legal experts suggest the outcome will depend on the authenticity of video evidence, witness testimonies, and the pastor’s defense. If convicted, Mboro could face significant prison time, threatening the future of his ministry.





As the case continues, Mboro remains defiant, promising to clear his name.