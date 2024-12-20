Pastor Nevers Mumba needs to be saved – PF





EMMANUEL Mwamba has called out Nevers Mumba, describing him as a man without principles and values, stating that his celebrations on the incarceration of Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa reflect a man who rejoices to see others punished for the crimes they did not commit.



“He deserted the pulpit and formed the National Christian Coalition in 1997, which later became a political party that he sold for a political opportunity. This has been his modus operandi…trading his principles for a morsel of food,” Mr. Mwamba remarked.





“He (Dr Mumba) has been too eager to please those in power, acting like a low-ranking cadre