PATIENT JÛMPS FROM THIRD FLOOR AT KTH

A-33-year-old man from Kitwe’s Chimwemwe township has cömmitted sûicide by jumping from the third floor of the Mkushi wing of Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

The victim, identified as Joe Musonda, had been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria.

Outgoing Copperbelt Police Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed that the incident occurred on June 21st, 2024, around 08:00 hours.

Mr. Mweemba added that the victim’s brother, Victor Musonda 42, was at the bedside looking after the deceased while he was admitted to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the victim was rushed back into the hospital in serious condition after jumping from third floorand passed away on June 24th, 2024, at around 11:34 hours,” Mr Mweemba said.

Mr Mweemba added that the body has been deposited at Kitwe Teaching Hospital awaiting postmortem.