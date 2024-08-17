PATIENTS ARE NOT BEING FORCED TO WORK BEFORE BEING ATTENDED TO – VILLAGE HEADMEN



Village headmen surrounding Chinunda Rural Health Center in Chipangali District have refuted reports that patients are being forced to work before being attended to.



The more than ten headmen who spoke during a meeting with authorities in Chipangali said, allegations that patients are being forced to fetch water first before being attended to while health workers refuse to attend to patients in the night are baseless because they never received such reports from the aggrieved residents.



Headman Kambani Benson Mbewe of Chief Chinunda’s area said the working culture by the health workers at the health facility is currently impressive especially with the recruitment of new staff.



This was during a meeting with Chipangali District Commissioner Paul Sakala, Chipangali Town Council Chairperson Maxon Nkhoma, Chipangali District Health Director Mitshabi Mbiola and other officials.



Meanwhile, both the District Commissioner and the Council Chairperson called for another meeting with communities over the matter.



District Health Director Dr. Mbiola has encouraged residents in the area to utilize the suggestion box and the complaint committee at the health facility in airing out their grievances.



