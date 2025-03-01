PATRICIA SCOTLAND TO BE INSTALLED AS HEADWOMAN IN BWEENGWA



Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland will be installed as Chief Headwoman of Butambo Village of Hamusonde Chiefdom in Monze District, Southern Province.





President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to grace the installation Ceremony to be held on Saturday , March 1st, 2025.



Southern Province Permanent Secretary has confirmed the development to ZANIS.





Dr Monze said Ms Scotland is being honored by the Ila chiefdom because of the role she played in the alleged treason charge against President Hichilema.





“The chiefdom values so much the role the Secretary General to the Commonwealth played in the release of the Head of state from prison during his alleged treason case. Therefore ,the chiefdom has taken this opportunity to honor her as a chief village woman Butambo because it feels it is important to appreciate her for the very important role that she played,” he said.





He further assured that the preparations for the installation ceremony were being made and everything is ready for the special day.



Chief Hamusonde thanked the government for facilitating the installation ceremony.





The chief expressed gratitude to Ms Scotland for accepting the invitation and the title as chief head woman in his chiefdom.





The traditional leader explained that the chiefdom will appoint someone who will help the Secretary General to run the affairs of her village in her absence through her instructions.