PATRICK KANGWA: the acting man at Cabinet Office

CABINET Office is the fulcrum of the government and it operates directly under the Office of the President of Zambia.

It is headed by the secretary to Cabinet, who is assisted by two deputies – one in charge of administration and another in charge of finance and economic development.

The secretary to Cabinet is the head of the public service.

At the moment, Cabinet Office has permanent secretaries in charge of administration, remuneration division, gender division, management development division and special duties (four).

Patrick Kangwa has been the acting secretary to Cabinet since October 12, 2021.

He is the substantive deputy secretary to Cabinet in charge of administration.

Following the firing of the then secretary to Cabinet Dr Simon Kamwendo Miti by President Hakainde Hichilema on October 12, 2021, Kangwa was named as the man to act as the secretary to Cabinet, for administrative convenience.

In the meantime, State House permanent secretary Dr Oliver Mubita Kalabo is acting as the deputy secretary to Cabinet in charge of administration.

Kangwa has been the substantive deputy secretary to Cabinet – administration since October, 2017, when he was appointed by former president Edgar Lungu.

President Hichilema appointed Siazongo David Siakalenge as the deputy secretary to Cabinet – finance and economic development in December 2021.

Prior to that, Kangwa was was the national coordinator at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), under the Office of the Vice-President, from August 2012 to October 2017.

Between February, 2019 and July, 2019, Kangwa was acting secretary to Cabinet, following then president Lungu’s non-renewal of the employment contract of then secretary to Cabinet Dr Rowland Msiska (now deceased).

Kangwa, a devout Catholic and soccer enthusiast, is undoubtedly hard-working and humble.

Kalemba May 2, 2022