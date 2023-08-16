Patrick Kawanu Jnr the pilot that has been detained by the Drug Enforcement Commission in connections with the Gold Scandal.

GOLD SCANDAL, WHO IS HE CONNECTED TO?

THE PILOT OF KING AIR PATRICK KAWANU.

This is Patrick Kawanu. He is the one who was the pilot for the King Air, the plane that had ” Copper and Zinc” on board. His friends call him Pat.

The last time we checked, he was working for Jim Belemu’s owned Mahogamy Airlines.

According to our sources, King Air is owned by Mr. Yusuf Zumla who owns Eastern Safaris and also Chairperson of the Zambia Tourism Agency.- The FOX Newspaper