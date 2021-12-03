Home politics PF Patrick Mucheleka has been appointed as Permanent Secretary Special Duties Cabinet office politicsPFUPND Patrick Mucheleka has been appointed as Permanent Secretary Special Duties Cabinet office December 3, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mr Patrick Mucheleka has been appointed as Permanent Secretary Special Duties Cabinet office. 1 COMMENT Is this all HH could do for Patrick Mucheleka ,a man who has been through thick and thin for UPND for such a long time? Permanent Secretary, is this all HH can give to Mucheleka? No ,it is not fair. Mucheleka was better off at the UPND Secretariat as party Deputy Secretary General. Mucheleka should not accept this appointment. It is an insult. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
