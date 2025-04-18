PATRIOT FRONT PF VISIT TO RELEASED GBM AT HIS RESIDENCE

Patriotic Front (PF) Faction  Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda and Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, visited Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) at his residence in New Kasama following his release from prison on medical grounds.

The delegation, comprising members from  PF and Alliance showed solidarity to the former Defense minister after he was discharged on Medical  grounds.

